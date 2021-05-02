Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Short Interest Up 42.8% in April

Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the March 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MDOMF remained flat at $$24.55 during midday trading on Friday. Mandom has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mandom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

