PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PCCWY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.80. 2,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988. PCCW has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.73%. This is an increase from PCCW’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

