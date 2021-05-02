Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Update

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the March 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAXPY traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.13. Sampo Oyj has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Sampo Oyj’s previous annual dividend of $0.52.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

