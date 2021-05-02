PENG (PENG) Trading Up 15.6% This Week

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One PENG coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PENG has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. PENG has a total market cap of $443,402.49 and $1.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PENG alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004771 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000427 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $427.24 or 0.00756982 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00014679 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 51.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG Profile

PENG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PENG’s total supply is 10,496,176,833 coins and its circulating supply is 7,862,708,470 coins. PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PENG Coin is a cryptocurrency that aims to make charitable transactions more sustainable and cost-effective. By utilizing the safety, decentralization, and convenience that blockchain infrastructure provides, PENG Coin ensures donations go directly to the actual causes rather than through middlemen. PENG Coin integrates features from several other cryptocurrencies, as it is built on PIVX, DASH & DigiByte source code to provide a built-in governance system, a masternode network, low-to-zero costs and fast block times. PENG Coin incentivizes the network through a sustainable Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm with sensible block rewards. “

Buying and Selling PENG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PENG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.