LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.280-0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $37 million-$40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.88 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.28-0.36 EPS.

NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.47. 422,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,004. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.33.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $2,465,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,184,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $513,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $191,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock worth $6,728,329. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

