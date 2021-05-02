Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) will announce $80,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Geron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $50,000.00. Geron reported sales of $50,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Geron will report full year sales of $300,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 21,631.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on GERN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Geron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Geron by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 15,688 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 43,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GERN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.45. 1,992,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,435,453. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. Geron has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 9.60. The company has a market cap of $461.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

