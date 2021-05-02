Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.18). Arlo Technologies posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 586 shares of company stock worth $4,219 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 576.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 234,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 200,200 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,443 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARLO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.13. 731,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,986. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

