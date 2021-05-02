Analysts Set Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Target Price at $57.80

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

CMP traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.92. 183,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.42. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $70.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 8.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 6.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 114.3% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 32.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

