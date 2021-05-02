CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.800-1.860 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.80-1.86 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,989. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $42.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 80.47%.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

