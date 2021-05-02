Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the March 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 638,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of research firms have recently commented on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company cut Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.
In other news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE WBS traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $52.91. 1,052,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,677. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
