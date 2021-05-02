Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the March 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 638,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company cut Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WBS traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $52.91. 1,052,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,677. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.