Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,300 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the March 31st total of 300,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,381. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 318.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 90,976 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 146,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.