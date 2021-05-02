Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,300 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the March 31st total of 300,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,381. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $8.50.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.
