Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

STWRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of STWRY remained flat at $$10.79 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 908. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

