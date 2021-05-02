Brokerages Set Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) PT at $42.42

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.42.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BOWFF shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $41.75 to $41.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:BOWFF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.90. 470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,806. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $31.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.11) EPS for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.