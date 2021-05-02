FansTime Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $367,066.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. One FansTime coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00069629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00071785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.55 or 0.00846595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00096988 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00048079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,899.73 or 0.08686158 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

