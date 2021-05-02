Trollcoin (TROLL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $189.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $189.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

