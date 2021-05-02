NaPoleonX (NPX) Market Capitalization Tops $5.83 Million

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. NaPoleonX has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and approximately $885.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NaPoleonX coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX (CRYPTO:NPX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

NaPoleonX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

