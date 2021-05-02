AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.370-12.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AbbVie also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.37-12.57 EPS.

ABBV traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,575,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,231,044. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.47. The firm has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.47.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AbbVie stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

