Brokerages Anticipate Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to Post $0.35 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.12. Visteon posted earnings of ($1.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VC shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

NASDAQ VC traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.81. 473,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,227. Visteon has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.78 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Visteon by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visteon by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Visteon by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

