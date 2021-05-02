Brokerages Anticipate Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $261.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to post sales of $261.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $234.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $282.95 million. Regency Centers reported sales of $283.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $995.10 million to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

NASDAQ:REG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.66. 1,062,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.91. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 235.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,976,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 16.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 84.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 78,668 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Regency Centers by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Regency Centers by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

