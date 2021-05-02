Short Interest in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Decreases By 33.9%

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,800 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the March 31st total of 365,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $211,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,108.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

ESE traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.76. The company had a trading volume of 124,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,536. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.45 and a 200-day moving average of $102.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $71.30 and a 1-year high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.95 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

