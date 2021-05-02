Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the March 31st total of 101,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,278,000. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its stake in Trebia Acquisition by 432.2% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 274,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 223,030 shares during the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,357,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,295,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. 44.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trebia Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Trebia Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. 464,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,535. Trebia Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Trebia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trebia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.