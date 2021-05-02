Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Short Interest Down 35.5% in April

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the March 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

SOLVY stock remained flat at $$12.88 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450. Solvay has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $13.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

