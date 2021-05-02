Typerium (TYPE) Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Typerium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Typerium has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. Typerium has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $2,950.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Typerium

Typerium (CRYPTO:TYPE) is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Typerium’s official website is typerium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Buying and Selling Typerium

