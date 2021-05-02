HUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $700.61 million and $932.20 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00071046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00072262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $483.84 or 0.00852961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00097439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00048411 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,961.80 or 0.08747074 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 700,952,574 coins. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

