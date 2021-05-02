Mask Network Price Hits $14.23 on Top Exchanges (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Mask Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.23 or 0.00025094 BTC on exchanges. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $140.67 million and $23.89 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00071046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00072262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $483.84 or 0.00852961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00097439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00048411 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,961.80 or 0.08747074 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network is a coin. It launched on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,882,347 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Mask Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

