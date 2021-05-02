Analysts Anticipate Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.02. Orthofix Medical posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 5.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OFIX stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 111,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,196. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $865.36 million, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

