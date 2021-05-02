TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Up 58.4% in April

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the March 31st total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other TCW Strategic Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann bought 87,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $496,266.75. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 520,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,036.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 202,112 shares of company stock worth $1,145,353 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 217,854 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 507,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 39,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.76. 64,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,235. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $5.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

