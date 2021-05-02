Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Grows By 55.7%

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,400 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the March 31st total of 432,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of UTF traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,861. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $43,000.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

