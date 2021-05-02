Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Increases By 60.8%

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the March 31st total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE HIO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 389,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,018. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIO. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,584,608 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 195,350 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 68.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 424,590 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 172,436 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,440,651 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after buying an additional 171,135 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 251,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 110,449 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.