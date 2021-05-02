Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Increases By 60.8%

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the March 31st total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE HIO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 389,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,018. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
