Eterbase Coin Price Hits $0.0031 (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Eterbase Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Eterbase Coin has a market cap of $3.10 million and $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Eterbase Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00070386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00019486 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00072106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.25 or 0.00855676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00097307 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00048274 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,897.57 or 0.08618459 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

XBASE is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 coins. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eterbase Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eterbase Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.