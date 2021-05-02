Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

MTTRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Ceconomy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ceconomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS MTTRY remained flat at $$1.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

