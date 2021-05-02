Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEBO shares. Hovde Group upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of PEBO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.43. 125,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,803. The firm has a market cap of $656.03 million, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.78%.

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $139,814.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,323.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $27,978.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,337.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,828 shares of company stock worth $363,378. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,578,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 629,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 367,163 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 178,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 105,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 59,497 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

