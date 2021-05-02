DIGG Trading Up 74.6% Over Last Week (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded 74.6% higher against the US dollar. DIGG has a total market cap of $41.80 million and $239,854.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for $47,665.87 or 0.83879633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00064516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.56 or 0.00280777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $630.84 or 0.01110112 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $414.35 or 0.00729144 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00025960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,779.48 or 0.99917223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 877 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

