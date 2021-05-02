Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Expands By 31.6%

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 91.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 28,916 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,171. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

