Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Short Interest Up 32.5% in April

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

MARUY traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,668. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marubeni has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $88.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average of $70.15.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marubeni had a negative return on equity of 10.96% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Marubeni will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials.

