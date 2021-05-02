Chainlink (LINK) Price Hits $39.96 on Exchanges

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 31.8% against the US dollar. One Chainlink coin can now be purchased for about $39.96 or 0.00070106 BTC on exchanges. Chainlink has a market cap of $16.74 billion and $1.50 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00072017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00852053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00097259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00048047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,887.72 or 0.08574915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 419,009,556 coins. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LINKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.