Zacks: Brokerages Expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $678.28 Million

Brokerages expect that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will post $678.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $659.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $704.46 million. Visteon posted sales of $371.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

VC traded down $4.52 on Tuesday, hitting $121.81. 473,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,227. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. Visteon has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -85.78 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Visteon by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

