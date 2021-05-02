CryptoTask (CTASK) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $416,785.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00001845 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoTask has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00064753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.55 or 0.00279905 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $633.57 or 0.01111524 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.39 or 0.00726996 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00025940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,992.41 or 0.99986350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,572,753 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

