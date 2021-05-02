$0.40 EPS Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.42. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PINE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

PINE traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 92,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,409. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $20.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 95,343 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 30,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,837 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 26,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.