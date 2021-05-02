$2.72 Million in Sales Expected for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to post sales of $2.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.30 million. Profound Medical posted sales of $1.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 134.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year sales of $14.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.90 million to $17.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $31.93 million, with estimates ranging from $25.44 million to $40.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PROF. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROF. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the third quarter worth $36,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PROF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 49,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,951. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $368.26 million, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

