Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.640-2.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITSY traded up $8.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $420.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $268.27 and a 12-month high of $450.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $426.49 and its 200-day moving average is $385.88.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 6.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 27.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $463.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron and Steel Products, Mineral and Metal Resources, Machinery and Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation and Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron and Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron and steel distribution industry.

