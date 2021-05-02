Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.840-1.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $994 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $999.65 million.Merit Medical Systems also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.84-1.98 EPS.

NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,793. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $65.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average is $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.11.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,985.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $294,841.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,687,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,133. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.