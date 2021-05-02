$2.23 EPS Expected for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to announce earnings of $2.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30. Accenture reported earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year earnings of $8.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $8.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

ACN traded down $2.57 on Friday, hitting $289.97. 1,969,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,266. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.81. The firm has a market cap of $184.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture has a one year low of $174.94 and a one year high of $293.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,921 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

