$12.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to post sales of $12.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.65 billion. Accenture reported sales of $10.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year sales of $49.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.59 billion to $49.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $52.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.33 billion to $53.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,598 shares of company stock worth $12,957,921. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after acquiring an additional 496,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,749,050,000 after acquiring an additional 110,617 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,020,133,000 after acquiring an additional 114,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN traded down $2.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.97. 1,969,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,266. The company has a market cap of $184.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.81. Accenture has a 1 year low of $174.94 and a 1 year high of $293.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

