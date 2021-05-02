$4.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will report $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.37. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings of $2.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year earnings of $14.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.93 to $14.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $16.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.71 to $17.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.79.

PH traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $313.81. 1,063,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,005. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.21. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $140.01 and a 12-month high of $323.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

