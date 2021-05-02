UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.47 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.47 or 0.00004337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $2.47 billion and $2.75 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.22 or 0.00475054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.