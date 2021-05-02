The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Down 33.0% in April

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the March 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $521,000.

GRX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.11. 51,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,924. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $13.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

