Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Update

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the March 31st total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.6 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Major Drilling Group International from $9.75 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MJDLF remained flat at $$5.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52. Major Drilling Group International has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

