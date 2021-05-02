Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Update

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the March 31st total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.6 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Major Drilling Group International from $9.75 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MJDLF remained flat at $$5.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52. Major Drilling Group International has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

