Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.69) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:GALT traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,759,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,998. The stock has a market cap of $252.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 378.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 82,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

