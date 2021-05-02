First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.87. First Merchants posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

In related news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $195,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,162,000 after purchasing an additional 134,419 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Merchants by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 67,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in First Merchants by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,629,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,995. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

